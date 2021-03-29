Andhra Pradesh Board Releases Intermediate (Class 12) Practical Exam Admit Cards

BIE Andhra Pradesh releases Class 12 practical exam cards

The Board of Intermediate Examinations (BIE) has released the Class 12, or intermediate, practical exam admit cards. The admit cards have been released at the official website of BIE -- bie.ap.gov.in. The practical examinations will be conducted between March 31 and April 24. The practical examinations will be held in two sessions, the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second between 2 pm and 5 pm.

Latest : Crack NEET 2020/22 with NEET Knockout Program( AI-Based Coaching), If you Do Not Qualify- Get 100% MONEY BACK. Know More

Students have to visit their respective schools in order to get the intermediate Class 12 practical admit cards. To access the intermediate Class 12 practical exam admit cards, students can also use the first-year hall-ticket number or aadhar number.

BIE Class 12 Practical Admit Cards - Direct Link

The BIE First year and BIE Second year exams will begin from March 24, 2021. The Class 11 and Class 12 Andhra Pradesh board intermediate examinations will continue till May 23, 2021. The exams will be held in pen-and-paper based format.

The Andhra Pradesh board admit card will have reporting time for the practical exams and other exam day guidelines. Students have to take the admit card to the exam hall for verification purposes.