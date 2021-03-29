  • Home
  • Education
  • Andhra Pradesh Board Releases Intermediate (Class 12) Practical Exam Admit Cards

Andhra Pradesh Board Releases Intermediate (Class 12) Practical Exam Admit Cards

To access the intermediate Class 12 practical exam admit cards, students can also use the first-year hall-ticket number or aadhar number.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 29, 2021 1:17 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Andhra Pradesh Board Intermediate Exams 2021 Schedule Released; Details Here
BIEAP Re-Verification Result 2020 Declared: Direct Link Here
AP Inter Exam: Andhra Pradesh Board Extends Deadline For Reverification Of Papers
AP Inter Results 2020: How To Check  Andhra Intermediate (Class 12) Results
Andhra Pradesh Inter Results Declared, 63% Pass In Final Year
AP Inter Result 2020 Announced: Live Update
Andhra Pradesh Board Releases Intermediate (Class 12) Practical Exam Admit Cards
BIE Andhra Pradesh releases Class 12 practical exam cards
New Delhi:

The Board of Intermediate Examinations (BIE) has released the Class 12, or intermediate, practical exam admit cards. The admit cards have been released at the official website of BIE -- bie.ap.gov.in. The practical examinations will be conducted between March 31 and April 24. The practical examinations will be held in two sessions, the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second between 2 pm and 5 pm.

Latest :  Crack NEET 2020/22 with NEET Knockout Program( AI-Based Coaching), If you Do Not Qualify- Get 100% MONEY BACK. Know More

Students have to visit their respective schools in order to get the intermediate Class 12 practical admit cards. To access the intermediate Class 12 practical exam admit cards, students can also use the first-year hall-ticket number or aadhar number.

BIE Class 12 Practical Admit Cards - Direct Link

The BIE First year and BIE Second year exams will begin from March 24, 2021. The Class 11 and Class 12 Andhra Pradesh board intermediate examinations will continue till May 23, 2021. The exams will be held in pen-and-paper based format.

The Andhra Pradesh board admit card will have reporting time for the practical exams and other exam day guidelines. Students have to take the admit card to the exam hall for verification purposes.

Click here for more Education News
BIE Andhra Pradesh BIEAP hall ticket
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Education Minister Will Attend Inauguration Of Happiness Centre At IIM Jammu Tomorrow
Education Minister Will Attend Inauguration Of Happiness Centre At IIM Jammu Tomorrow
Allahabad University Releases Online Exam Guidelines; Semester Exams From April 3
Allahabad University Releases Online Exam Guidelines; Semester Exams From April 3
IIT Madras To Close HSEE Application Soon; Know Eligibility, Exam Pattern
IIT Madras To Close HSEE Application Soon; Know Eligibility, Exam Pattern
Gujarat Board HSC Exams 2021: Science Practical Exams From Tomorrow; Details Here
Gujarat Board HSC Exams 2021: Science Practical Exams From Tomorrow; Details Here
NATA On April 10; Tips To Prepare For BArch Entrance Exam
NATA On April 10; Tips To Prepare For BArch Entrance Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................