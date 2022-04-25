Andhra Pradesh Board Releases Inter Class 11, 12 Exam Hall Tickets

AP Inter hall ticket released for Class 11, 12 IPE March 2022 exams

The Board of Intermediate Examinations (BIE) has released the Class 11 and Class 12l exam hall tickets. The admit cards for the IPE March 2022 1st and 2nd year exams have been released at the official website -- jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in. Students will have to visit their respective schools in order to get the intermediate Class 11, 12 IPE General and Vocational exam admit cards.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More

Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

While announcing the BIE AP inter hall ticket release, principals of the colleges have been asked to verify the correctness of names, medium and subjects appearing in the exams before distributing the admit cards to the students. If any discrepancy is noticed, the board added, should be brought into notice of the RIO concerned.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The Andhra Pradesh board admit card will have reporting time for the general and vocational exams and other exam day guidelines. Students have to take the admit card to the exam hall for verification purposes.

The IPE March 2022 Class 11 exams will be held from May 6, and Class 12 from May 7. The Class 11 exams will start with the Second Language Paper 1, while the Class 12 exams will start with the Second Language Paper 2.