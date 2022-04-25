  • Home
Andhra Pradesh Board Releases Inter Class 11, 12 Exam Hall Tickets

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2022: The admit cards for the IPE March 2022 1st and 2nd year exams have been released at the official website -- jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 25, 2022 3:30 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Board of Intermediate Examinations (BIE) has released the Class 11 and Class 12l exam hall tickets. The admit cards for the IPE March 2022 1st and 2nd year exams have been released at the official website -- jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in. Students will have to visit their respective schools in order to get the intermediate Class 11, 12 IPE General and Vocational exam admit cards.

While announcing the BIE AP inter hall ticket release, principals of the colleges have been asked to verify the correctness of names, medium and subjects appearing in the exams before distributing the admit cards to the students. If any discrepancy is noticed, the board added, should be brought into notice of the RIO concerned.

The Andhra Pradesh board admit card will have reporting time for the general and vocational exams and other exam day guidelines. Students have to take the admit card to the exam hall for verification purposes.

The IPE March 2022 Class 11 exams will be held from May 6, and Class 12 from May 7. The Class 11 exams will start with the Second Language Paper 1, while the Class 12 exams will start with the Second Language Paper 2.

