AP SSC result date postponed

AP SSC Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) has postponed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results date. Now the result which was scheduled to be announced today, June 4 will be declared on Monday, June 6. The board has delayed the AP SSC result due to "unavoidable circumstances". As soon as the results are announced, students will be able to download and access the APBSE 10th results at the official website -- bse.ap.gov.in. To download and access the Class 10 SSC result, students will be required to use their exam roll numbers as mentioned on the AP board hall tickets and dates of birth on the APBSE official website. The board will not allot marks to the students this year, instead students will get the scores in grades. Also, no merit list will be issued this year. AP Class 10 SSC Result Live

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The BSEAP board held the Class 10th SSC exam between April 27 and May 9. Around six lakh students had registered for the AP board Class 10 result this year.

READ MORE || How To Check AP SSC Result 2022

Last year, the APBSE board had declared the AP SSC result on August 6. BSEAP Class 10 result last year have been prepared on an alternative assessment scheme. The Andhra Pradesh government in June 2021 had cancelled the Class 10th, 12th state board examinations following the Supreme Court's orders over cancelling them during the Covid pandemic.