AP Intermediate 2021 Exams: Class 11, 12 Date Sheets Released

Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has released the Class 11 and Class 12 exam time-table for the state board exams. The BIE First year and BIE Second year will begin from March 24, 2021 and will be held in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 11 and Class 12 Andhra Pradesh board intermediate examinations will continue till May 23, 2021.

While the BIE intermediate theory subjects will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon, the practical examinations will be held in two sessions, the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second between 2 pm and 5 pm.

As per the Andhra Pradesh BIE 2021 exam dates, Ethics and Human Value Examination will be held on March 24 and Environmental Education on March 27 between 10 am and 1 pm. The practical examinations, as per the BIE 2021 dates, will be conducted between March 31 and April 24 in two sessions. The BIE Class 11 and BIE Class 12 exam hall tickets can be downloaded from bie.ap.gov.in.

The states’ board examinations have undergone several changes due to COVID-19 situation. While most of the schools have conducted online classes throughout 2020, they are now slowly opening in a staggered manner to conduct in-person classes and give practical training to the students. Several states including Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have also released the upcoming 2021 board exam datesheets.