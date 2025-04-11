AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results To Be Out On April 12, Check Time Here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), will declare the results for the Manabadi AP Intermediate First-Year and Second-Year tomorrow, April 11, 2025. Students who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website bieap-gov.org by 11 am. They will be required to enter their login credentials such as Roll Number and Date of Birth to access the results.

Steps to check results

Step 1- Visit the official website - bieap-gov.org

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the 'AP IPE Results 2025' tab

Step 3- Select either the First-Year or Second-Year result link

Step4- You'll be redirected to a login window

Step 5- Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth, then submit

Step 6- Your AP Inter marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 7- Download and print a copy for future reference

The results will also be hosted on the NDTV education result portal.

NDTV has launched a special page to help students who appeared in the board exams this year.

Here are the steps to check the result on NDTV

A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12.

You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details

Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on submit

How To Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025 via SMS

Open the SMS app on your phone

Type: APGEN1 <space> Roll Number (for 1st Year) or APGEN2 <space> Roll Number (for 2nd Year)

Send it to 56263

You will receive your result via SMS

The AP first-year exams were conducted from March 1 to 19, and the second-year exams from March 3 to 20.



In 2024, the AP Intermediate first-year exams were held from March 1 to 19, while the second-year exams were conducted from March 2 to March 20. The results for the exam were declared on April 12.

