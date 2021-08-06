Image credit: Shutterstock AP SSC Result 2021 declared

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 result today. Students can check their marks by visiting the official website of the board-- bse.ap.gov.in. All students have passed this year's BSEAP Results 2021. As many as 62,9,981 students have registered for the Class 10 exam this year, out of whom, 32,2,945 are boys and 30,4,036 are girls.

"We are now seeing grading due to this situation and the committe recomemned that we give grades instead of marks. Quarterly, half yerly and bimonthly tests have been taken as the basis," said state education minister Adimulapu Suresh.

"Wherever possible written tests were held and those were mostly the basis for the 70% weightage, the rest is for 30%," he added.

Other than the official website, candidates can access their scorecards on many other private websites including bse.ap.gov.in, results20.bseap.org, and bseap.org. This year, over 5.38 lakh students will get their results.

The AP SSC short marks memo is available for download at bseap.org. Due to the pandemic, the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared all students who enrolled for Class 10th board exams as passed.

State Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh declared the results for the Class 10 students at a press conference.

The Andhra Pradesh government had cancelled the Class 10 board exams to contain the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, in the absence of board exams, the SSC results have been prepared based on the evaluation criteria set by the board. According to the criteria, the marks obtained by students in the Class 10 exams conducted at the respective school level will be considered.

The state government decided to scrap the examinations soon after the Supreme Court took a serious decision on the indecisiveness of the exams in the country due to COVID-19.