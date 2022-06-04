  • Home
Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 SSC 2022 Exam Result Today

AP SSC 2022 Result: The Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B Rajasekhar will declare the AP board 10th result at 11 am today, after which the official website -- bse.ap.gov.in will make the AP Board SSC Class 10 result link active.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 4, 2022 5:13 am IST | Source: Careers360

AP SSC 2022 exam result today at bse.ap.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10, or Secondary School Certificate (SSC), exam results will be declared today, June 4. The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) which administers the SSC exam will announce the APBSE results in a press conference. The Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B Rajasekhar will declare the AP board 10th result at 11 am today, after which the official website -- bse.ap.gov.in will make the AP Board SSC Class 10 result link active. Around six lakh students await Andhra Pradesh board Class 10 result this year. AP Class 10 SSC Result Live

The Andhra Pradesh board held the Class 10th SSC exam between April 27 and May 9. To download and access the Class 10 APBSE result, students will be required to use their SSC exam roll numbers as mentioned on the hall tickets and dates of birth on the APBSE official website.

The board last year declared the AP SSC result on August 6. BSEAP Class 10 result last year have been prepared on an alternative assessment scheme. The Andhra Pradesh government in June 2021 had cancelled the Class 10th, 12th state board examinations following the Supreme Court's orders over cancelling them during the Covid pandemic.

The Andhra Pradesh board is yet to announce the AP board Class 12 result date and time. The AP Class 12 exams were held between April 22 and May 11. Last year the APBSE Class 12th Inter result was declared on July 23. Out of the total 5,08,672 registered students last year, 2,53,138 were boys and 2,55,534 girls. As many as 11,189 candidates were private.

