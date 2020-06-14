Andhra Pradesh Board Begins Application For Inter Exam Rechecking, Re-Verification

AP Board has begun application for Inter exam rechecking, re-verification

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has begun the application process for Recounting and Scanned copy-cum-Re-Verification of answer scripts for Inter students. The last date to apply for Recounting and Re-Verification is June 22, 2020. Students can apply through the Board's official website and select re-verification/ recounting of evaluated answer sheets in student services section of the website.

Students would need to submit hall ticket number, date of birth, SSC Hall Ticket Number, mobile number, and email id. Students would need to select the subject for which they want to apply for recounting/ re-verification. Students must submit their application by the last date since the date will not be extended.

Candidates who want to apply for Recounting only have to pay Rs. 260 per paper. Candidates who want to apply for Re-verification including to obtain scanned copy of the evaluated answer script, will have to pay Rs. 1300 per paper.

Students do not need to send recounting or re-verification application through school Principals and the process has been dispensed with.

BIEAP announced Inter first year and Inter second year on June 12. This year total 5,46,365 students appeared for AP Inter first year exam and 5,18,261 students appeared for AP Inter second year exam.

In AP Inter first year, 59% students passed in general streams and 41% students passed in Vocational stream. In AP Inter second year, 63% students passed in General stream and 52% students passed in Vocational stream.

64% girls passed in first year General stream and 51% girls passed in first year vocational stream. In second year, 67% girls passed in general stream, and 61% girls passed in vocational stream.

55% boys passed in first year general stream and 31% boys passed in vocational stream. In second year, 60% boys passed in general stream, and 42% students passed in vocational stream.