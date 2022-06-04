BSEAP result 2022 on June 6

The Andhra Pradesh board will declare the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam results on Monday, June 6. Students will be able to access their AP board SSC results Class Class 10 on the official websites of the board -- bse.ap.gov.in and through private portals. However, in case the official AP board result website is not accessible, SSC results can also be checked on manabadi.co.in and private portals, including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

For students accessing the Class 10th AP board results from private portals should also cross-check with the official website. The result which was scheduled to be announced today at 11 am was postponed citing “unavoidable circumstances”. Over 6.2 lakh students await AP board SSC result. The AP 10th SSC exam this year was held after two years of exam cancellation due to Covid. Students this year will get grades instead of marks. Moreover, no merit list will be issued this year.

The Class 10 AP board SSC exam was held between April 27 and May 9.

AP SSC Result 2022: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Bse.ap.gov.in 10th Results 2022 link

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the space provided and click on submit

Step 4: View and download your result

Last year, the AP SSC results were also available on the following mobile applications -- Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV, People's First Mobile App. The AP SSC students can download the apps from Google playstore.