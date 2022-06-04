  • Home
  • Education
  • AP SSC Class 10 Results 2022 On June 6; Official Website, Alternative Ways To Check

AP SSC Class 10 Results 2022 On June 6; Official Website, Alternative Ways To Check

AP SSC Result 2022: Students will be able to access their AP board SSC results Class Class 10 on the official websites of the board -- bse.ap.gov.in and through private portals.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 4, 2022 6:05 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
AP SSC Result 2022 Live: Andhra Pradesh 10th Results On June 6 At Bse.ap.gov.in; Time, Direct Link
AP SSC Result 2022 Date Postponed, Likely To Be Announced On Monday
AP SSC Result 2022 Today; Here's How To Check
AP SSC Result 2022: Websites To Check Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Results
Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 SSC 2022 Exam Result Today
Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10th Result Tomorrow; What’s New This Year
AP SSC Class 10 Results 2022 On June 6; Official Website, Alternative Ways To Check
BSEAP result 2022 on June 6
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh board will declare the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam results on Monday, June 6. Students will be able to access their AP board SSC results Class Class 10 on the official websites of the board -- bse.ap.gov.in and through private portals. However, in case the official AP board result website is not accessible, SSC results can also be checked on manabadi.co.in and private portals, including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

For students accessing the Class 10th AP board results from private portals should also cross-check with the official website. The result which was scheduled to be announced today at 11 am was postponed citing “unavoidable circumstances”. Over 6.2 lakh students await AP board SSC result. The AP 10th SSC exam this year was held after two years of exam cancellation due to Covid. Students this year will get grades instead of marks. Moreover, no merit list will be issued this year.

The Class 10 AP board SSC exam was held between April 27 and May 9.

AP SSC Result 2022: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Bse.ap.gov.in 10th Results 2022 link

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the space provided and click on submit

Step 4: View and download your result

Last year, the AP SSC results were also available on the following mobile applications -- Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV, People's First Mobile App. The AP SSC students can download the apps from Google playstore.

Click here for more Education News
BSEAP Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Result

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Vivekananda Yoga University In US To Hold Its First Convocation On June 12
Vivekananda Yoga University In US To Hold Its First Convocation On June 12
Over 4 Lakh Students Await Assam Board HSLC Result; Here’s How To Access SEBA Matric Result
Over 4 Lakh Students Await Assam Board HSLC Result; Here’s How To Access SEBA Matric Result
Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
NTA JEE Main Admit Card Expected Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
NTA JEE Main Admit Card Expected Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
NEET PG 2022 Result: Rank List Out; Details Here
NEET PG 2022 Result: Rank List Out; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................