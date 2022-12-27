Andhra Pradesh Board Announces Intermediate 2023 Exam Dates For 1st, 2nd Year

Image credit: Shutterstock AP intermediate 1st-year and 2nd-year examination timetable.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the 1st-year and 2nd-year intermediate public examination timetable 2023. Students can check and download the exam timetable through the official website- bie.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the 1st year exams will begin with 2nd Language Paper 1 on March 15 and will conclude with Modern Language Paper 1 and Geography Paper 1 on April 4, 2023. The intermediate 2nd-year exams will begin with the 2nd Language Paper 2 on March 16 and will conclude with Modern Language Paper 2 and Geography Paper 2 on April 4, 2023.

AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Date Sheet Direct Link

The practical examination will be conducted from April 15 to April 25 and from April 30 to May 10. The exam will be held every day (including Sundays) in two sessions from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm for General and Vocational Intermediate courses.

AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Date Sheet: Steps To Check