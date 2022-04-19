  • Home
  • Education
  • Andhra Pradesh SSC Hall Ticket 2022 Released At Bse.ap.gov.in; Here's Direct Link

Andhra Pradesh SSC Hall Ticket 2022 Released At Bse.ap.gov.in; Here's Direct Link

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2022: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has released the Andhra Pradesh SSC or Class 10 admit card 2022 on the official website-- bse.ap.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 19, 2022 5:12 pm IST
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science View More
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

RELATED NEWS

Andhra Pradesh State Syllabus To Be Replaced By CBSE Curriculum
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Releases Class 10 Results
AP SSC Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: BSEAP Andhra Pradesh 10th Result Out, Check Link
Andhra Pradesh Board Declares Class 10 Result
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 (SSC) Result Today
AP SSC Result 2021: BSE Andhra Pradesh 10th Result Date And Time Announced
Andhra Pradesh SSC Hall Ticket 2022 Released At Bse.ap.gov.in; Here's Direct Link
AP SSC 2022 hall tickets are available at bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2022: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Andhra Pradesh has released the AP SSC 2022 public examination hall ticket on Tuesday, April 19. The Andhra Pradesh SSC or Class 10 admit card 2022 is available on the official website-- bse.ap.gov.in. All school principals can download school-wise NR and hall tickets from the official website using their school login (username: school code and password: maintained by the school), the DGE said in a statement.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here to Download Free E-book.

The headmasters will issue the Andhra Pradesh 10th board hall tickets to the students of their respective schools duly attested by them. In the case of a disagreement regarding the photo of a student missed or printed incorrectly on the hall ticket, the headmaster shall affix the correct photo of the student on the hall ticket and issue it to the concerned student after attestation.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) will conduct the AP SSC 2022 exam from April 27. The exam will be held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12: 45 pm.

Andhra Pradesh SSC Hall ticket 2022: How To Download

  • Visit the official website-- bse.ap.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the “School wise NR & Hall Tickets for SSC Public Examination - April/ May 2022” link.
  • Enter your username, password, and log in.
  • The AP SSC admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Andhra Pradesh SSC Hall ticket 2022: Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination AP SSC

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Choosing Specialisation In Computer Sciences
08 Apr'22 06:30 PM to 08 Apr'22 07:30 PM IST
Dr. Dheeraj Sanghi (Vice Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur) +0More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Tripura Board Revises Date Sheet Of Class 12; Check Date, Direct Link Of Syllabus
TBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Tripura Board Revises Date Sheet Of Class 12; Check Date, Direct Link Of Syllabus
UGC's Dual-Degree Programmes Get Thumbs-Up From Experts
UGC's Dual-Degree Programmes Get Thumbs-Up From Experts
CUET To Be Held Twice A Year From 2023; Exam Schedule Likely Next Week
CUET To Be Held Twice A Year From 2023; Exam Schedule Likely Next Week
CMAT 2022: NTA Releases Provisional Answer Key At Cmat.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Download, Raise Objection
CMAT 2022: NTA Releases Provisional Answer Key At Cmat.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Download, Raise Objection
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Important Details To Note
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Important Details To Note
.......................... Advertisement ..........................