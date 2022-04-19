Andhra Pradesh SSC Hall Ticket 2022 Released At Bse.ap.gov.in; Here's Direct Link

AP SSC 2022 hall tickets are available at bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2022: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Andhra Pradesh has released the AP SSC 2022 public examination hall ticket on Tuesday, April 19. The Andhra Pradesh SSC or Class 10 admit card 2022 is available on the official website-- bse.ap.gov.in. All school principals can download school-wise NR and hall tickets from the official website using their school login (username: school code and password: maintained by the school), the DGE said in a statement.

The headmasters will issue the Andhra Pradesh 10th board hall tickets to the students of their respective schools duly attested by them. In the case of a disagreement regarding the photo of a student missed or printed incorrectly on the hall ticket, the headmaster shall affix the correct photo of the student on the hall ticket and issue it to the concerned student after attestation.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) will conduct the AP SSC 2022 exam from April 27. The exam will be held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12: 45 pm.

Andhra Pradesh SSC Hall ticket 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website-- bse.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “School wise NR & Hall Tickets for SSC Public Examination - April/ May 2022” link.

Enter your username, password, and log in.

The AP SSC admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Andhra Pradesh SSC Hall ticket 2022: Direct Link