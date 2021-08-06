Image credit: Shutterstock Andhra Pradesh AP SSC (Class 10) result 2021 releasing today

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce the AP SSC or Class 10 results today at 5 pm. Students can check their marks at the official website of the board — bse.ap.gov.in. This year, AP SSC result 2021 will be released for over five lakh students. Apart from the official website, the BSEAP SSC results 2021 will also be hosted on various private websites and apps. The results will also be available on the Hyderabad-based education portal manabadi.com. However, for authentication, candidates are advised to check their results from an official source.

In Andhra Pradesh, SSC or Class 10 students are awarded grades instead of marks, and there is no visibility on the internal exams conducted by schools.

The state government had conducted two formative examinations for the Class 10 students in the academic year 2020-21. The average of the three subjects in which candidates secured the highest marks in Formative‌-1 will be taken into consideration and each subject will get average marks. The same is done with Formative‌-2 and both are taken into account together. For instance, if Formative-1 is conducted for 50 marks, the student gets an average of 45 marks. Based on this, total grade and subject grade are given.

The Andhra Pradesh government had announced the cancellation of the year-end examinations for Class 10 and Intermediate on a day the Supreme Court took a serious view of the indecisiveness. Earlier, the state government seemed keen on holding the exams despite the prevailing Covid situation and a vociferous demand from all opposition parties and parents.

The top court's observations forced the state government to cancel the exams, much to the relief of lakhs of students.