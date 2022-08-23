AP PGCET 2022 Dates Announced; Exams Start From September 3

AP PGCET dates announced

The Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) dates have been announced. The AP PGCET is administered by Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa for the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The AP PGCET will be held for 147 subjects on September 3, September 4, September 7, September 10 and September 11. The exams will be held in three slots on all the exam days. While the first slot will be held between 9:30 am and 11 am, the second and third slots will be held from 1 pm to 2:30 pm and 4 pm to 6:30 pm. As many as 39,359 applicants have applied for postgraduate admission test in Andhra Pradesh colleges.

The highest number of applications have been received for admission to Chemical Sciences with 9,899 applicants followed by Life Sciences with 5,960 applicants. The AP PGCET will not be held for Sanskrit, Urdu, Tamil, BAFA, Performing Arts and Music Arts, Tourism and Geography. While announcing the AP PGCET dates, the administering body in a statement said the number of applicants for the rest of the programmes being too less, admissions to those PG programmes in Andhra Pradesh colleges and universities will be made on the basis of merit in the qualifying exam.

Candidates qualifying AP PGCET will have to register for AP PGCET web counselling process, the details of which will be announced after the declaration of the result.