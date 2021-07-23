Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2021: Direct Links, List Of Websites

AP Inter Class 12th results at 4 pm today

The Class 12 Andhra Pradesh Board Inter 2nd year exam results will be released today, July 23 at 4 pm. More than 15 lakh students await AP Inter second year results. The AP Intermediate Class 12 results can be accessed on the official websites of the board including examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

As the exams were cancelled due to Covid and results scheduled to be declared today has been derived on the basis of alternative criteria, students of the cancelled board exams will be evaluated on their performances in Class 10 and Class 11 exams.

AP Inter 2nd Year Results - List Of Websites

Last year, Andhra Pradesh Class 12 results were declared on June 12 and the overall pass percentage was 63 per cent.

AP Inter 2021 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit any of the result websites -- examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on designated AP Inter result link

Step 3: Fill the credentials and login

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out, if needed.