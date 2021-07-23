  • Home
  • Education
  • Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2021: Direct Links, List Of Websites

Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2021: Direct Links, List Of Websites

AP Inter Result: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, or BIEAP, will announce the AP Inter 12th results at 4 pm today.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 23, 2021 3:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
AP Inter Results 2021 LIVE Update: BIEAP 2nd Year Results Today, Important Details To Check
AP Inter Result 2021 Shortly. Important Points For 2nd Year Students
Andhra Pradesh Inter (Class 12) Result Releasing Today
Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Result: AP Inter Results For More Than 15 Lakh Students Tomorrow
AP Inter Result 2021: Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Result Tomorrow
Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Evaluation Criteria Released
Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2021: Direct Links, List Of Websites
AP Inter Class 12th results at 4 pm today
New Delhi:

The Class 12 Andhra Pradesh Board Inter 2nd year exam results will be released today, July 23 at 4 pm. More than 15 lakh students await AP Inter second year results. The AP Intermediate Class 12 results can be accessed on the official websites of the board including examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

Latest :  Admissions open at KL University. Click Here to apply now

As the exams were cancelled due to Covid and results scheduled to be declared today has been derived on the basis of alternative criteria, students of the cancelled board exams will be evaluated on their performances in Class 10 and Class 11 exams.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

AP Inter 2nd Year Results - List Of Websites

Last year, Andhra Pradesh Class 12 results were declared on June 12 and the overall pass percentage was 63 per cent.

AP Inter 2021 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit any of the result websites -- examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on designated AP Inter result link

Step 3: Fill the credentials and login

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out, if needed.

Click here for more Education News
ap intermediate results BIEAP inter result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP Inter Results 2021 LIVE Update: BIEAP 2nd Year Results Today, Important Details To Check
Live | AP Inter Results 2021 LIVE Update: BIEAP 2nd Year Results Today, Important Details To Check
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: Board Official Refutes Rumours About Class 10 Result
Live | CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: Board Official Refutes Rumours About Class 10 Result
President Ramnath Kovind Approves Appointment Of VCs In 12 Universities
President Ramnath Kovind Approves Appointment Of VCs In 12 Universities
"No Announcement": CBSE Official Refutes Rumours About Class 10 Result 2021
ICSE, ISC Result 2021: How To Resolve Disputes, Raise Objections
ICSE, ISC Result 2021: How To Resolve Disputes, Raise Objections
.......................... Advertisement ..........................