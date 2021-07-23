  • Home
The AP Inter 2nd year results 2021 can be accessed at the bieap.gov.in, examresults.ap.nic.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 23, 2021 4:24 pm IST

'All Pass': Andhra Pradesh Inter (Class 12) Results Declared
AP Inter 2nd year results declared
New Delhi:

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) which holds the Intermediate, or Class 12 exam, has declared the 12th Inter exams results today, on July 23. The AP Inter 2nd year results 2021 can be accessed at the bieap.gov.in, examresults.ap.nic.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in. This year, the AP Inter results have been declared without conducting the board exams on the basis of alternative evaluation method.

AP Inter Result Class 12 Direct Link

A total of 5,08,672 candidates enrolled for the examination, out of whom 2,53,138 are boys and 2,55,534 are girls. As many as 1,1,189 are private candidates.

All the candidates can download their marks memo from July 26 onwards from the official website.

“As per the orders of the Supreme Court of India, on June 22, we cancelled the board exams and decided to promote all second year students. We are abiding by their orders to declare the results by July 31,” state education minister, Audimulapu Suresh, said in the press conference.

As part of the Andhra Pradesh assessment scheme, students are evaluated on their performances in Class 10 and Class 11 exams. While 30 per cent weightage has been provided to marks obtained in the top three subjects -- Social Science, Science adn Mathematics, of Class 10, the remaining 70 per cent is derived from subject-wise marks scored by the students in Intermediate first year or Class 11.

AP Inter 2021 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit any of the result websites -- examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on designated AP Inter result link

Step 3: Fill the credentials and login

Step 4: Submit and download the result

ap intermediate results
