The Class 12 Andhra Pradesh Board Inter exam results will be released today, July 23 at 4 pm. More than 15 lakh students will receive their AP Inter results in the absence of board exams this year. As soon as the results are announced, students will be able to check their results on the official websites of the board including examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter Result 2021 LIVE Update: 2nd Year Result Today, Important Details To Check

"IPE 2021 2nd year results will be released by Audimulapu Suresh, education minister, government of Andhra Pradesh at 4 pm on July 23 at Publicity Cell, Ground Floor, 4th Block, AP Secretariat, Velagapudi," a notice from the Board has been shared by the Education Minister on Twitter.

Last year, Andhra Pradesh Class 12 results were declared on June 12 and the overall pass percentage was 63 per cent.

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Visit any of the result websites -- examresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on designated AP Inter result link

Step 3: Fill in the credentials and login

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out, if needed.

As the exams were cancelled due to Covid and results scheduled to be declared today has been derived on the basis of alternative criteria, students of the cancelled board exams will be evaluated on their performances in Class 10 and Class 11 exams.

30 per cent marks of Class 10 will be taken from Social Science, Science and Maths, the remaining 70 per cent will be based on subject-wise marks scored by the students in Intermediate first year or Class 11.