  • Home
  • Education
  • AP ICET 2021 Results Today; Direct Link, Official Website To Download Result

AP ICET 2021 Results Today; Direct Link, Official Website To Download Result

Along with the AP ICET result, the administering body, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), will also release the individual rank cards for the students who took the entrance test.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 30, 2021 9:46 am IST

RELATED NEWS

AP ICET 2021 Result Today; Where, How To Check
AP ICET 2021 Result On September 30; Know Tie-Breaking Rules
AP ICET 2021 Results To Be Announced On September 30
AP ICET 2021 Answer Key Released
AP ICET 2021 Admit Card Released; Check Direct Link Here
AP ICET 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know How, Where To Apply
AP ICET 2021 Results Today; Direct Link, Official Website To Download Result
AP ICET result today at sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test result, or AP ICET result, 2021 will be announced today. Along with the AP ICET result, the administering body, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), will also release the individual rank cards for the students who took the entrance test. Shri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, conducts AP ICET on behalf of the APSCHE. AP ICET is held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes.

Admission AlertIPE Hyderabad PGDM admissions open | Highest CTC 20.84 lacs | Scholarships available. APPLY Now

AP ICET Result Official Website: Direct Link

The AP ICET website will host the AP ICET result 2021. The official website to check AP ICET result 2021 is sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/. Candidates will have to use their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers to download the AP ICET results.

How To Check AP ICET Result 2021

  • Go to the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/

  • Click on the designated “Result” link

  • Insert login credentials inclduing registration number and hall ticket number

  • Submit and access AP ICET 2021 rank card/result

AP ICET Result 2021 Today: Tie-Breaking Rule

The administering body will follow a tie-breaking methodology to break ties while preparing the AP ICET result and merit list. If two or more candidates obtain same scores then students who score more marks in Section A will be preferred, followed by students obtaining more marks in Section B. If the AP ICET tie still remains, the tie will be resolved by considering the age of the candidate and candidates higher in age will be given preference.

Click here for more Education News
ap icet results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU 1st Cut-Off List 2021 Tomorrow; Colleges Expected To Have High Cut-Offs
DU 1st Cut-Off List 2021 Tomorrow; Colleges Expected To Have High Cut-Offs
Ambedkar University Delhi Admission: Over 19,000 Register For UG Courses So Far
Ambedkar University Delhi Admission: Over 19,000 Register For UG Courses So Far
AP ICET 2021 Result Today; Where, How To Check
AP ICET 2021 Result Today; Where, How To Check
IIT Kanpur To Launch Virtual Postgraduate Programmes
IIT Kanpur To Launch Virtual Postgraduate Programmes
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result: Board Declares Results For Over 94,000 Candidates
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result: Board Declares Results For Over 94,000 Candidates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................