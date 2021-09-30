AP ICET result today at sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test result, or AP ICET result, 2021 will be announced today. Along with the AP ICET result, the administering body, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), will also release the individual rank cards for the students who took the entrance test. Shri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, conducts AP ICET on behalf of the APSCHE. AP ICET is held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes.

AP ICET Result Official Website: Direct Link

The AP ICET website will host the AP ICET result 2021. The official website to check AP ICET result 2021 is sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/. Candidates will have to use their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers to download the AP ICET results.

How To Check AP ICET Result 2021

Go to the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/

Click on the designated “Result” link

Insert login credentials inclduing registration number and hall ticket number

Submit and access AP ICET 2021 rank card/result

AP ICET Result 2021 Today: Tie-Breaking Rule

The administering body will follow a tie-breaking methodology to break ties while preparing the AP ICET result and merit list. If two or more candidates obtain same scores then students who score more marks in Section A will be preferred, followed by students obtaining more marks in Section B. If the AP ICET tie still remains, the tie will be resolved by considering the age of the candidate and candidates higher in age will be given preference.