  AP ICET Results 2021 LIVE: Time, Direct Link At Sche.ap.gov.in, Manabadi
AP ICET Results 2021 LIVE: Time, Direct Link At Sche.ap.gov.in, Manabadi

AP ICET LIVE: The official website to check AP ICET result 2021 is sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/. Candidates will have to use their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers to download the AP ICET results.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 30, 2021 11:55 am IST

AP ICET Results 2021 LIVE: Time, Direct Link At Sche.ap.gov.in, Manabadi
AP ICET 2021 results today
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test result (AP ICET result) 2021 will be announced today, September 30. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will also release the individual rank cards for the students who took AP ICET on September 5-6. Shri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, conducts AP ICET on behalf of the APSCHE. AP ICET is held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes.

The official website to check AP ICET result 2021 is sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/. Candidates will have to use their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers to download the AP ICET results.

The AP ICET answer key has already been released.

Live updates

APSCHE will also release the individual rank cards for the students who took AP ICET on September 5-6. Candidates will have to use their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers to download the AP ICET results.

11:55 AM IST
Sept. 30, 2021

AP ICET Results 2021: Direct Link

AP ICET Result 2021 Official Website to check result: Direct Link



11:52 AM IST
Sept. 30, 2021

AP ICET 2021 Result Today: How To Check

  • Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/

  • Click on the “Result” link

  • Enter registration number and hall ticket number

  • Submit and download AP ICET 2021 rank card/result

11:46 AM IST
Sept. 30, 2021

AP ICET Results 2021 Today; Where To Check

The APSCHE website will host the AP ICET results 2021. The official website to check AP ICET result is sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/.

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test
