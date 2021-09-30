AP ICET Results 2021 LIVE: Time, Direct Link At Sche.ap.gov.in, Manabadi

AP ICET 2021 results today

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test result (AP ICET result) 2021 will be announced today, September 30. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will also release the individual rank cards for the students who took AP ICET on September 5-6. Shri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, conducts AP ICET on behalf of the APSCHE. AP ICET is held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes.

The official website to check AP ICET result 2021 is sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/. Candidates will have to use their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers to download the AP ICET results.

The AP ICET answer key has already been released.