AP ICET Results 2021 LIVE: Time, Direct Link At Sche.ap.gov.in, Manabadi
AP ICET LIVE: The official website to check AP ICET result 2021 is sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/. Candidates will have to use their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers to download the AP ICET results.
The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test result (AP ICET result) 2021 will be announced today, September 30. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will also release the individual rank cards for the students who took AP ICET on September 5-6. Shri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, conducts AP ICET on behalf of the APSCHE. AP ICET is held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes.
The AP ICET answer key has already been released.
Live updates
AP ICET Results 2021: Direct Link
AP ICET Result 2021 Official Website to check result: Direct Link
AP ICET 2021 Result Today: How To Check
Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/
Click on the “Result” link
Enter registration number and hall ticket number
Submit and download AP ICET 2021 rank card/result
AP ICET Results 2021 Today; Where To Check
The APSCHE website will host the AP ICET results 2021. The official website to check AP ICET result is sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/.