Andhra Pradesh AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment List Out; Direct Link Here

AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment: The candidates have to log in to the official website using the application number and password to check the AP ECET 2022 final seat allotment result.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 17, 2022 10:41 am IST

AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result out
New Delhi:

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 final phase seat allotment list has been issued. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) website -- ecet-sche.aptonline.in is hosting the AP ECET final phase seat allotment 2022 list. Candidates who had applied for AP ECET registrations can check the counselling seat allotment results on the official website. The candidates have to log in to the official website using the application number and password to check the AP ECET 2022 final seat allotment result.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting AP ECET 2022 Score. Check Now
Recommended: NIT Placements: Under 80% BTech Students Placed Across Top NITs Over 5 Years. Read More

After candidates download the AP ECET 2022 seat allotment list, the candidates will have to report to the allotted institute or college for document verification and the admission process. The last date to report to the allotted institute for the document verification process will be September 20. Classes, as per APECET 2022 website are scheduled to start on September 19.

AP ECET Sear Allotment -- Direct Link

How to Check AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022

STEP 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE -- ecet-sche.aptonline.in

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated result link

STEP 3: Insert the login credentials including registration numbers and hall ticket numbers

STEP 4: Submit and access AP ECET seat allotment 2022

