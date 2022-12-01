Andhra Pradesh AP EAPCET 2022 Spot Admission Begins; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check details on AP EAPCET spot admissions

AP EAPCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has commenced the spot admission process, the colleges are requested to complete the spot admission process till December 7. "The principals of all private unaided Engineering colleges in AP state are informed that EAPCET-2022 Admissions are completed and reported by November 14. You are requested to fill up the left over and dropout vacancies by conducting Spot Admissions on or before December 7," APSCHE release read.

According to APSCHE, the EAPCET qualified candidates should possess 45 per cent for OC and 40 per cent or above for SC/ ST in the prescribed subjects to apply in the spot admission round. "If the vacancies are still left, candidates who have passed the qualifying Examination with 45 per cent and above OC, 40 per cent and above for BC/SC/ST in aggregate/ in the prescribed group subjects are to be considered," it added.

APSCHE requested the principals of the colleges to follow the guidelines for the spot admissions-

Verify the original certificates and the tuition fee admissible Update the joining details on the website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in with the user id The unfilled vacant seats will now become vacancies for spot admissions Conduct internal sliding to eligible candidates/branches. To perform the internal sliding process, click on the internal sliding link on the website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Enter the admit card number and perform the internal sliding. Candidate's who are not in the current list are directed to report at the new institution/ course.

The APSCHE allows candidates to cancel their allotment. "If any candidate now wishes to cancel his/her allotment, they shall be permitted to do so and his name shall be unchecked from the list of candidates joined before deriving spot admissions," the university release read. For the EWS category vacancies, the principals are requested to fill the vacancies having valid EWS certificate.

The certificate to be verified for the spot admissions are- Qualifying examination marks memos and provisional pass certificate, SSC marks memo or equivalent, Intermediate vocational candidates shall have passed Bridge course in Mathematics / Biological Sciences and Physical Sciences conducted by Board of Intermediate Education, AP, Study Certificate, Residence Certificate (if applicable), Caste Certificate(if applicable), Aaadhar number(not mandatory), EWS certificate( if applicable).

For details on spot admissions, please visit the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.