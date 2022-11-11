  • Home
Andhra Pradesh AP EAPCET 2022 Special Round Seat Allotment Result Out

The AP EAPCET 2022 official website -- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET has made the special round seat allotment result link active.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 2:08 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh AP EAPCET 2022 Special Round Seat Allotment Result Out
AP EAPCET 2022 special round result out

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the AP EAPCET 2022 special round seat allotment result today, November 11. The AP EAPCET 2022 official website -- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET is hosting the special round seat allotment result. To access the AP EAPCET special round seat allotment result, candidates will have to use credentials including hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Candidates who are satisfied with the seats allotted have to either accept the seat or surrender the allotted seats by November 14. The Department has also released the college-wise seat allotment result.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: How To Check Special Round Seat Allotment Result

  1. Go to eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/
  2. Under Forms, click on the -- Download Special Round Allotment letter and Self reporting
  3. On the next window, enter the AP EAMCET 2022 hall ticket number and date of birth
  4. AP EAMCET seat allotment letter will appear on the screen.
  5. Download the seat allotment letter
  6. Take a print out of the AP EAMCET 2022 special round seat allotment result
AP EAMCET allotment
