Andhra Pradesh AP EAPCET 2022 Special Round Seat Allotment Result Out

AP EAPCET 2022 special round result out

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the AP EAPCET 2022 special round seat allotment result today, November 11. The AP EAPCET 2022 official website -- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET is hosting the special round seat allotment result. To access the AP EAPCET special round seat allotment result, candidates will have to use credentials including hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Candidates who are satisfied with the seats allotted have to either accept the seat or surrender the allotted seats by November 14. The Department has also released the college-wise seat allotment result.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: How To Check Special Round Seat Allotment Result