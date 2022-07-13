Andhra Pradesh AP EAPCET 2022 Answer Key Out For Agriculture Stream; Objection Date, Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock AP EAPCET 2022 Agriculture Answer Key

AP EAPCET 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 answer key for Agriculture stream. The AP EAPCET 2022 Agriculture answer key is now available on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The answer key and response sheet of Agriculture stream has been released today on July 13, at 9 AM. Candidates can submit their grievances against the AP EAPCET Agriculture answer key upto July 15, till 9 AM.

AP EAPCET 2022 answer key objection window is available in the online mode on the official website. The authorities will not entertain any objection received through any other mode or without the processing fee.

Along with the EAPCET 2022 preliminary answer key, the university has also released the master question papers and response sheet of the candidates who took the Agriculture entrance exam. To download the EAPCET 2022 Agriculture answer key, candidates will not require any login credentials. Earlier on July 12, JNTU Anantapur released the preliminary keys along with with candidates response sheets for Engineering stream. The expert committee will prepare the AP EAPCET final answer key and result after overviewing the objections received from the candidates.

AP EAPCET Agriculture Answer Key 2022: How To Download

Go to the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Master Question Papers and Preliminary Keys" link.

Select the desired answer key link and match with your responses

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The AP EAPCET 2022 exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy students was held on July 11 and July 12, 2022. The entrance exam was conducted in the online mode as a computer-based test (CBT).