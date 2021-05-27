Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Exams Postponed: Government Tells High Court

AP Class 10 Board exam has been postponed scheduled to be conducted from the first week of June.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 27, 2021 1:31 pm IST | Source: PTI

Amravati:

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said it was postponing the year-end examinations of Class 10, scheduled to be conducted from the first week of June. The government informed this to the High Court that was hearing a petition filed by some parents seeking cancellation of the Class 10 examinations in view of the virulent spread of coronavirus.

The government all along remained adamant and asserted that it would go ahead with the examinations "to safeguard the future of the students."

When the petition came up for hearing in the High Court, the government changed its stance and said it was postponing the examinations.

"We will review the situation again in July and take a call," the government informed the court. The court adjourned the case to June 18 for further hearing.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education
