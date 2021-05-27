  • Home
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exam Postponed Until Further Notice

Andhra Pradesh government has postponed Class 10 board exams until further notice. The state will review the situation again in July and make a decision accordingly, Chief Minister's Office said.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 27, 2021 1:22 pm IST

New Delhi:

Looking at the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of students, the Andhra Pradesh government has postponed Class 10 board exams until further notice. The state will review the situation again in July and make a decision accordingly, Chief Minister's Office said.

Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board exams were scheduled to be held from June 7 to 16, 2021.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government has postponed the year-end examinations for Intermediate or Class 12 students, "in deference to the suggestion of the High Court."

The Andhra Pradesh High Court heard two public interest litigation petitions filed by some students against the government's decision to go ahead with the examinations for Classes 10 and Intermediate, despite the virulent spread of coronavirus in the state.

AP Inter exams 2021 were scheduled to be held from May 6 to 23.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) had released admit cards for Intermediate Public Exams (AP Inter hall tickets) on Thursday, April 29, at the official website- bie.ap.gov.in. Following the release, many students and parents had demanded to cancel or postpone the exams in view of the COVID-19 spread.

All the Opposition parties - TDP, BJP, Jana Sena and Congress - have also urged the government to either cancel or postpone Classes 10 and Intermediate examinations.

