Andhra Pradesh Announces Reopening Schools For Online Classes From July 12, Offline From Mid-August

The Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to resume classes in offline mode in schools from mid-August and in online mode from July 12, state Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 7, 2021 5:24 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh to reopen schools from July 12
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to resume classes in offline mode in schools from August 16 and in online mode from July 12, state Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said.

In view of the ongoing Covid crisis, the Andhra Pradesh Government has also cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 Intermediate exams. Education Minister A Suresh told reporters that they decided to cancel the exams as it was difficult to adhere to July 31 deadline set by the Supreme Court for completing the process.

The Education Minister said a "high-powered committee" will be established to assess the marks and awarded the intermediate students for the cancelled board exams.

Earlier, the state government seemed keen on holding the exams despite the prevailing Covid situation and demand from all opposition parties and parents.

The state government had announced summer vacations for students of Classes 1 to 9 on April 20. The government has also promised a dry ration to such students to meet the nutritional requirements of children and safeguard their immunity during the COVID-19 outbreak. All the students were given direct promotion promoted to the next class. It also announced mid-day meals for Class 10 students.

"All Class 1 to 9 students shall be treated as pass and promoted to their next classes duly cancelling Summative Assessment-II examinations for the academic year 2020-21," an official statement said earlier.

Andhra Pradesh
