  • Home
  • Education
  • Andhra Pradesh Announces Common Entrance Test (AP CET) Dates

Andhra Pradesh Announces Common Entrance Test (AP CET) Dates

Andhra Pradesh (APSCHE) has announced the exam dates for the common entrance test (CET) for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the state.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 9, 2021 9:18 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021 Registration Begins, Here’s Direct Link
AP EAMCET 2021: Notification Delayed, Application Process Expected To Begin Today
AP EAMCET Application Begins Soon; All You Need To Know
Andhra Pradesh To Hold EAPCET 2021 Exam From August 19
AP EAMCET Exam To Be Held In August; Check Details
AP EAMCET 2020 Second Phase Seat Allotment Result Released At Apeamcet.nic.in
Andhra Pradesh Announces Common Entrance Test (AP CET) Dates
APCET 2021 dates announced
New Delhi:

The State Council of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh (APSCHE) has announced the exam dates for the common entrance test (CET) for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the state. The common entrance test is scheduled to be held from August 19. While the test for APEACET is scheduled to be held between August 19 and August 25, AP ECET will be held on September 19 and AP PGECET from September 21 to September 30.

Recommended: Attempt AP EAMCET Free Mock test & Boost your preparation. Click Here

APSCHE holds various undergraduate and postgraduate common entrance tests including Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural and Common Entrance Test (AP EACET), Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET), Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET), Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) and the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET).

AP CET 2021 Dates

AP CETs

Exam Dates

AP EACET

August 19-25

AP ICET

September 17-18

AP ECET

September 19

AP EdCET

September 21

AP PGECET

September 21-30

AP LAWCET

September 22

While ECET is held for admission to lateral entry into engineering courses for diploma holders, ICET is held for admission to MBA and MCA, and PGECET for admission to MTech and MPharma programmes.

Registration for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance (AP EAPCET) 2021, previously known as AP EAMCET has started. The application form, without late fee, will be available up to July 25, and with late fee, it will be available up to August 18. Students who have passed or appeared for the final year of the Intermediate examination (10+2) in the Science stream can apply for the exam. They should check the specific eligibility criteria for the programme they are interested in before applying.

Click here for more Education News
apeamcet APSCHE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
All Rajasthan Districts To Have Medical Colleges: Ashok Gehlot
All Rajasthan Districts To Have Medical Colleges: Ashok Gehlot
Over Rs 38 Crore To 7,723 Girl Students In 2020-21 Under Pragati Scheme: AICTE
Over Rs 38 Crore To 7,723 Girl Students In 2020-21 Under Pragati Scheme: AICTE
Delhi University Declares Results For Open Book May-June Exams; Details Here
Delhi University Declares Results For Open Book May-June Exams; Details Here
New Education Minister Reviews Progress Made In NEP 2020; Discusses Way Forward
New Education Minister Reviews Progress Made In NEP 2020; Discusses Way Forward
JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2021: List Of Official Websites
JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2021: List Of Official Websites
.......................... Advertisement ..........................