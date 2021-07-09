Andhra Pradesh Announces Common Entrance Test (AP CET) Dates

APCET 2021 dates announced

The State Council of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh (APSCHE) has announced the exam dates for the common entrance test (CET) for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the state. The common entrance test is scheduled to be held from August 19. While the test for APEACET is scheduled to be held between August 19 and August 25, AP ECET will be held on September 19 and AP PGECET from September 21 to September 30.

Recommended: Attempt AP EAMCET Free Mock test & Boost your preparation. Click Here

APSCHE holds various undergraduate and postgraduate common entrance tests including Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural and Common Entrance Test (AP EACET), Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET), Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET), Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) and the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET).

AP CET 2021 Dates

AP CETs Exam Dates AP EACET August 19-25 AP ICET September 17-18 AP ECET September 19 AP EdCET September 21 AP PGECET September 21-30 AP LAWCET September 22

While ECET is held for admission to lateral entry into engineering courses for diploma holders, ICET is held for admission to MBA and MCA, and PGECET for admission to MTech and MPharma programmes.

Registration for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance (AP EAPCET) 2021, previously known as AP EAMCET has started. The application form, without late fee, will be available up to July 25, and with late fee, it will be available up to August 18. Students who have passed or appeared for the final year of the Intermediate examination (10+2) in the Science stream can apply for the exam. They should check the specific eligibility criteria for the programme they are interested in before applying.