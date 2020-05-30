BIEAP will allow exemption to arts students from appearing in IPASE July 2020

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has decided to exempt private candidates (without college study) from appearing in Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) which will be held in July 2020. The rule applies to students who are due to appear for the IPASE exam with Arts combinations. Students seeking exemption will have to pay attendance exemption fee of Rs. 1300.

Students seeking exemption from the IPASE exam will need to submit exemption fee and application form by June 10, 2020.

The provision of granting exemption from attendance to Science stream students was removed in September 1997.

Students who have a gap of one year after passing 10th exam are eligible to appear only for first year IPE and if the gap year is of two years, then they can appear for both 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Exams at a time.

Students, who appeared for 2nd year inter exams and failed and wish to change the optional subjects from Science to Humanities or in Humanities from one faculty to another, change of group, are allowed to do so and can also apply for exemption from attendance.

Students who passed Intermediate Public Exams with B.P.C. and desire to appear Mathematics as additional subject are also eligible for exemption.

Candidates who passed 10th from any board other than Andhra Pradesh Board will have to obtain eligibility certificate from BIEAP and enclose the same along with the exemption application form. The exemption form can also be downloaded from BIEAP website.

All private candidates who will appear for IPASE exams for the first time in July 2002 will have to answer papers on par with the syllabus prescribed for the regular students.

The exemption form can be obtained from the Office of the Regional Inspection Officers of BIEAP and submit it along with original certificates of SSC, TC etc.







