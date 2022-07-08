  • Home
Andhra Pradesh AGRI POLYCET 2022 Result Declared; Websites To Download Scorecard

Archarya N G Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) Andhra Pradesh has declared the AP Agriculture Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, AGRI POLYCET 2022 result today, July 8, 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 8, 2022 1:23 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh AGRI POLYCET 2022 Result
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

AGRI POLYCET 2022 Result: Archarya N G Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) Andhra Pradesh has declared the AP Agriculture Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, AGRI POLYCET 2022 result today, July 8, 2022. Candidates can download the AP AGRI POLYCET 2022 scorecard from the official website - angrau.ac.in or angrauagripolycet.aptonline.in. The university has also released the rankcard of the students along with the AP AGRI POLYCET 2022 result.

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting AP POLYCET 2022 Score, Check Now

To check the Andhra Pradesh AGRI POLYCET 2022 result, candidates have to enter the details including application number, date of birth and other credentials. Candidates can check the AP AGRI POLYCET result 2022 from the following official websites

  • angrau.ac.in
  • angrauagripolycet.aptonline.in

AP AGRI POLYCET Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit any of the official website-- angrau.ac.in or angrauagripolycet.aptonline.in
  • Click on the "AGRI POLYCET 2022 Result" link, on the homepage
  • On the new page, enter the required credentials
  • Submit details and AP AGRI POLYCET 2022 result will appear on the screen.
  • Download the AGRI POLYCET 2022 scorecard and print a copy for future reference.

AP AGRI POLYCET 2022 Result - Direct Link

