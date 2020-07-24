Andhra Inter Board Seeks Suggestions On Reopening, Syllabus Reduction

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, or AP BIE has sought feedback from parents, teachers, students and other philanthropists on issues related to syllabus, working days and method of teaching in junior colleges affiliated with the college. According to a statement released by the Board, all the stake holders are requested to revert by July end.

“Feed back is being collected from all the stake holders for finalisation of the Reopening of Junior Colleges, Reduction of Syllabus, Reduction of Working days and Method of teaching etc.. Parents, Teachers of Intermediate Education, Students and other philanthropists are requested to share their feed back in Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh Website bie.ap.gov.in,” a statement from the AP BIE said.

The AP BIE, the state education board which conducts Intermediate or Higher Secondary first and second year examinations in the state for junior colleges in the state, said the last date for submission of feedback is 5 PM of July 31, 2020.

The Union education ministry has also recently asked states and union territories for parent's feedback on a likely period when they will be comfortable with reopening of schools. A circular sent by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), has also asked for parent’s expectations from schools as and when they reopen.

Schools and colleges have been shut across the country since March, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete shutdown to arrest the spread of the coronavirus. The centre since then has announced several relaxations but has not allowed the opening of educational institutions.

On account of the “extraordinary situation” in India due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Union government, in the July first week, decided to slash the school syllabus up to 30 per cent for students of classes 9 to 12. The courses will be rationalized to lighten the load while retaining the core concepts, the HRD ministry said.

The HRD ministry has been promoting online education instead of classroom teaching to compensate with the learning hours lost.