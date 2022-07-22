Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy Inspection Leading Government Schools Towards Digital Learning

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday, inspected various digital learning equipment of companies to be installed in government schools. This step has been taken to improve the quality education by incorporating the latest technology in the education system. The Chief Minister directed the officials to take appropriate steps for the safety of the equipment installed in the schools. Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed with the officials to install CCTV cameras in the school premises.

Chief Minister has directed to install projectors and interactive displays in each class, to make teaching more interactive and innovative. He asked the officials to speed up the process of digital learning in schools. “Smart teaching facilities will benefit both children and teachers,” the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said.

Smart TVs will be installed from pre-primary Class 1 and 2 while projectors from Class 3 onwards. Apart from this, the CM also reviewed the tabs to be provided to the students who have entered Class 8 this September. While inspecting the tabs he instructed that the tabs should be of good quality and BYJU's modules should be installed in the devices.

“Many reforms have been brought in the education sector and supervision should be equally strong at every level. Immediately fill the posts with supervisory responsibilities at various levels including DEO and MEO in the Education Department. Fill up the posts of SCERT, Senior Lecturers and Lecturers,” the Chief Minister, said.

Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officers to continuously maintain and update whole data related to programs being run in the education system in accordance with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) set by the United Nations. He also asked the officials to prepare the SOP and it should be followed in the districts. With this academic year off to a great start, the Chief Minister has said that the education system should be significantly reformed next year.