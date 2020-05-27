Image credit: Shutterstock Anand Kumar Of Super 30, CSC To Teach Poor IIT JEE Aspirants At Re. 1

Super 30 coaching fame Anand Kumar will work with Common Service Center (CSC) E-Governance Services India Ltd to help prepare students in rural areas for IIT-JEE examination for a fee of Re. 1, the e-governance firm said on Wednesday.

Noted mathematician Kumar will develop a course module online to train students from weak financial backgrounds for the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (IIT JEE).

"The thrust would be on developing inquisitiveness which is very important for science and mathematics education. With the help of CSC, an IIT- JEE entrance exam module will be prepared which will be made available to students in rural India in just Re 1," Mr. Kumar said during his online interaction with rural students through common service centres.

CSC E-Governance India Services manages around 3 lakh common service centres across the country that provide government services in rural area and small towns. Kumar said he helps students from economically backward sections preparing for IIT JEE by providing study materials and lodging for a year and his mother prepares food for them.

"With the help of CSC, we will prepare online study material for children living in rural areas who cannot afford expensive coaching. It would guide students through innovative teaching modules to develop their interest in Mathematics and Science subjects at an early age," Mr. Kumar said.

Kumar rose to fame after his Super 30 programme to provide coaching to students from underprivileged sections saw phenomenon success.