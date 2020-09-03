Outlook-ICARE Ranking 2020: AMU’s Five Departments And Colleges Rank

The Outlook-ICARE Ranking 2020 released recently has placed five departments of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) among the best institutes of the country. The Department of Mass Communication, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Faculty of Law, Department of Social Work and Zakir Hussain College of Engineering and Technology are among the ones in the list from the ones in their respective domains.

The Chairman, Committee for Ranking Professor M Salim Beg in a statement said: “The ranking underlines the strength of higher education and research at AMU.” The chairman further added: “The university has done well on various parameters important to all nationwide and worldwide rankings in addition to co-curricular and extra-curricular actions.”

The university’s Department of Mass Communication has been ranked fourth among the institutes offering mass communication courses and Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College at the fifth position in the list of medical colleges. While the Aligarh Muslim University’s Faculty of Law has been placed on the sixth rank among the law colleges and institutes, Department of Social Work on the ninth position among the centres teaching social work and Zakir Hussain College of Engineering and Technology as the 28th best engineering institution in the country.

The Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Tariq Mansoor in a statement said: “Like every renowned institution, AMU has also produced leaders in practically every sphere. The university provides education with furnished indegenous content, while competing with the most coveted learning centres in India.”

“AMU has been performing at par excellence in all metrics covering the full range of core activities for research, teaching, knowledge transfer, and international outlook,” the Vice Chancellor said.

“This [the rank in Outlook ICARE] success has come due to the hard work and dedication of faculty members and the performance of students and it is hoped that the efficiency will be further enhanced in the coming years,” Professor Mansoor added.