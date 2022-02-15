AMU Reopening: Vice Chancellor Constitutes Committee To Consider Opening Of University

Image credit: Shutterstock AMU will be reopened in a phased manner soon.

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will be reopened in a phased manner soon. Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor has constituted a twelve-member committee to consider the opening of the university in an offline mode.

The committee includes Mr Abdul Hamid, IPS, AMU Registrar, Prof M Mohsin Khan, Finance Officer, Mr Mujib Ullah Zuberi, Controller of Examination, Prof Mohd Wasim Ali, Proctor, Prof Naima K Gulrez, Principal, Women's College, and others.

In an official notification, AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid informed, "The Vice-Chancellor has constituted a committee to consider the opening of the university in an offline mode in a phased manner."

He added that the committee may consult the other concerned Deans of Faculties/ Principals of Colleges as per requirements.