  • Home
  • Education
  • AMU Reopening: Vice Chancellor Constitutes Committee To Consider Opening Of University

AMU Reopening: Vice Chancellor Constitutes Committee To Consider Opening Of University

AMU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor has constituted a committee to consider the opening of the university in an offline mode.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 15, 2022 11:20 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

AMU Admission Test 2021: Answer Key For UG Courses Released
Aligarh Muslim University Begins Application Process For PG Programmes
Aligarh Muslim University Issues COVID Guidelines; 50 Per Cent Staff To Attend Office
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Begins UG Admission Process
AMU UG Application Process Begins, Check Documents Required
AMU Asks Students To Vacate Hostels, Return Home Due To COVID Pandemic
AMU Reopening: Vice Chancellor Constitutes Committee To Consider Opening Of University
AMU will be reopened in a phased manner soon.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will be reopened in a phased manner soon. Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor has constituted a twelve-member committee to consider the opening of the university in an offline mode.

The committee includes Mr Abdul Hamid, IPS, AMU Registrar, Prof M Mohsin Khan, Finance Officer, Mr Mujib Ullah Zuberi, Controller of Examination, Prof Mohd Wasim Ali, Proctor, Prof Naima K Gulrez, Principal, Women's College, and others.

In an official notification, AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid informed, "The Vice-Chancellor has constituted a committee to consider the opening of the university in an offline mode in a phased manner."

He added that the committee may consult the other concerned Deans of Faculties/ Principals of Colleges as per requirements.

Click here for more Education News
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Release Date And Time Confirmed; Know When
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Release Date And Time Confirmed; Know When
JKBOSE To Announce Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021 By Thursday: Official
JKBOSE To Announce Kashmir Division 10th Result 2021 By Thursday: Official
Jamia Millia Islamia To Resume Physical Classes In Phases From March
Jamia Millia Islamia To Resume Physical Classes In Phases From March
GATE 2022 Response Sheet Today; Direct Link, How To Check
GATE 2022 Response Sheet Today; Direct Link, How To Check
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Updates: Class 10, Class 12 Scorecards Likely This Week, Says Official
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Updates: Class 10, Class 12 Scorecards Likely This Week, Says Official
.......................... Advertisement ..........................