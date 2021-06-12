AMU UG application process begins

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has commenced the application process for undergraduate courses. Candidates can visit the official website, amucontrollerexams.com, and submit their application forms. The last date to fill the AMU 2021 application form for the UG programme is July 8 without a late fee and July 15 with a late fee of Rs 300.

For postgraduate programmes, the admission process will commence on June 22. The registration deadline is July 20 and the candidates can submit the AMU 2021 application form by July 27 with a late fee of Rs 300.

The entire application process for admission at Aligarh Muslim University is online, including uploading of scanned images, payment of fees, and printing of confirmation page. Therefore, candidates are not required to send any document including the confirmation page to the university through the post, fax or by hand.

A candidate shall be eligible to apply for admission to a course of study if he or she has passed the qualifying examination and also fulfils all other eligibility requirements in terms of subjects studied, percentage of marks, age, etc.

“The percentage of marks secured by a candidate at the qualifying examination, falling short by even a decimal fraction shall not be rounded off to the next whole number. Similarly, if the age falls short or exceeds even by a single day, the candidate shall not be eligible for admission,” the official statement said.

Documents Required

Before filling the application form candidates must have the following documents ready:

Scanned copy of date of birth certificate or high school certificate of the candidate.

Scanned copy of marks sheet or grade-sheet of the qualifying examination. (If the Marks-sheet / grade-sheet of qualifying examination is not available, the marks-sheet / grade-sheet passed

in the preceding year should be uploaded)

Scanned copy of documents in support of claim under special category, if any.

Scanned copy of valid GATE score card (applicable only for candidates applying for

admission to MTech courses in the Faculty of Engineering & Technology).

Scanned copy of documents in support of Professional Experience, if any (applicable only for candidates applying for admission to B.E course in the Faculty of Engineering & Technology).

Scanned copy of No Objection Certificate from the employer, if employed at present.

Candidates must ensure that all documents should be uploaded in JPG/JPEG format only and their individual size should lie between 200KB to 2MB.