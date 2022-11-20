AMU UG Admission 2022: Aligarh Muslim University Begins Counselling Registration For CUET Candidates

AMU CUET UG 2022 counselling begins

AMU UG Admission 2022: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has started the registrations for undergraduate (UG) admission 2022 today, November 20. The candidates who have appeared in Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for UG programmes can register through the official website- amu.ac.in till November 21. The AMU UG admission includes the candidate's registration, documents upload, choice filling and submission of the online application.

As per the official release, the verification of documents of candidates registered for AMU UG admission will be held between November 22 and November 23. The re-submission of required documents against rejection will be held on November 24. The verification of re-submitted documents will be held on November 25, 2022. The university will commence the preparation and display of first merit list from November 26 to 27.

The candidates who will get selected in the AMU UG first merit list need to accept the admission and pay the admission fee from November 28 to November 29, 2022. The last date to accept the admission and pay the admission fee with late charges is November 30.

