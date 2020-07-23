AMU To Start Teaching Through Online Mode, Remaining Exams From August 5

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will hold the final examinations for the remaining 30 per cent marks of all the undergraduate and postgraduate students from August 5, a statement from the university said. The examinations will be held online through Viva Voce formats conforming to the Government of India guidelines on social distancing.

The decision, the statement said, was taken in a consultative meeting of the deans of faculties, principal of colleges and polytechnics and other functionaries of the university headed by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor.

It was also decided in the meeting to start teaching for the academic year 2020-21 through the online mode.

AMU has already evaluated 70 percent marks for the final year examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses for current session by various means, the statement said.

The University Grants Commission or UGC, higher education regulator, has, in a revised notification released recently, asked the colleges and universities across the country to conduct the final year examinations by September-end.

Amid the mounting pressure from the students and teacher organisations who are opposing the move to conduct the examinations as the COVID-19 cases increasing in the country, the UGC has today informed that 603 out of 818 universities have either conducted examinations or are planning to conduct them.

"Universities were approached to inform the status of the conduct of the examination. Response received from 818 Universities (121 Deemed Universities, 291 Private Universities, 51 Central Universities and 355 State Universities). Out of the 818 Universities, 603 Universities have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct," the UGC said.