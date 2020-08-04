  • Home
The Aligarh Muslim University, or AMU, will remain closed on all the Saturdays and Sundays till August 31.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 4, 2020 10:57 pm IST

AMU To Remain Closed On Saturdays And Sundays Till August 31
New Delhi:

The Aligarh Muslim University, or AMU, will remain closed on all the Saturdays and Sundays till August 31. The university has decided to keep the campus closed “in connection with the prevention of the prevailing conditions of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh”.

However, the administrative and other university functions including medical services, sanitation, electricity, water supply, residential hall services, central automobile workshop, telephone department, central administrative offices, proctor’s office, computer centre and gas agency will continue during this period as per the direction of the heads of the concerned department or office, an AMU statement added.

The university in a social media post said: “AMU campus will remain closed Saturday & Sunday in Aug,2020, in connection with prevention of prevailing conditions of COVID 19 in UP.”

The preventive measure has been taken in the light of the latest advisory issued by the Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Government. Moreover, as per Ministry of Home Affairs Unlock 3 guidelines, schools, colleges and coaching institutes will continue to remain closed till August 31.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)
