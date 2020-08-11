AMU To Raise Funds From Alumni For Laptops, Broadband To Conduct Online Semester

  • Home
As per a letter to the alumni from AMU Vice-Chancellor, Tariq Mansoor, the funds collected will be utilised to cater to the digital divide and help students access the online semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AMU To Raise Funds From Alumni For Laptops, Broadband
New Delhi:

Aligarh Muslim University has requested donations from its alumni board to help students from economically weaker section to buy laptops and broadband connections. This year, as a precautionary measure, the classes for the new semester, which began on August 5, will be held online.

As per a letter to the alumni from AMU Vice-Chancellor, Tariq Mansoor, the funds collected will be utilised to cater to the digital divide and help students access the online semester amid the coronavirus pandemic. To contribute funds, the university has created dedicated bank accounts for alumni residing in India and abroad.

Engineering colleges, such as- Indian Institutes of Technology, were the first to launch fundraisers to purchase laptops and broadband connections for students who could not afford to buy it. The colleges include IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur and Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.

In a letter addressed to the alumni, AMU VC Tarique Mansoor said, “Many of our students are not in a position to receive this online education effectively due to their financial limitations. We request the alumni to come forward to help the students with the gadget and facility they need to receive the online instructions.”

Mansoor also requested the alumni to support at least one student. The financial cost for the same will be Rs 50,000.

The decision to conduct the online semester has been taken to continue the teaching-learning experience without “compromising on the heal``4r3th of students”, Mansoor said.

