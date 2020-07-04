AMU Postpones Final-Year Open Book Examination Untill Further Notice

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons AMU postpones final year exams

Aligarh Muslim University, or AMU, on Friday, announced it was postponing all end-semester examinations scheduled in July until further notice. AMU said that the exams are being postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pending University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines regarding examinations.

AMU, in an official notification, said: “All Examinations (including backlog/arrear papers) of final year/semester students, for the session 2019-20, scheduled in the month of July stand postponed till further orders.”

The university said: “Further decision on the matter will be communicated in light of the guideline/resolution notified by the Government of India/UGC on the matter.”

On June 24, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' asked UGC to revisit the guidelines regarding COVID-19 and the conduct of examinations which the commission had released in April. However, despite reports that the relevant committee has already submitted its recommendations, no fresh guidelines have been officially issued yet.

Open Book Exams And Universities

AMU, in the second week of June, had announced that it will be conducting online open-book exams for final year end-semester exams in the month of July.

Delhi University (DU) was the first to come up with an open book exam for final year students. The university had faced criticism with students and parents pointing out the unequal access to online facilities for attempting the examinations.

DU teachers had even written to the UGC asking them to come up with a “quick decision” on the guidelines on the conduct of examinations to relieve the mental and physical well being of the students.