AMU To Pay Rs 1000 To Teachers Involved In Conducting Online Examinations Starting August 5

AMU To Start Teaching Through Online Mode, Remaining Exams From August 5

In a bid to encourage online examinations, Aligarh Muslim University, or AMU, has decided to pay Rs.1000 to each teacher who will be involved in conducting online examinations for the current academic session, during the pandemic, to cover mobile telephone and internet expenses.

The final semester undergraduate and post-graduate students have already been evaluated out of 70 percent marks in all courses through various means. The examinations for the remaining 30 percent will be held from August 5, 2020, only through online Viva-voce format, a statement from the university said.

The teaching for the Academic Session 2020-2021 will also be commenced in online mode.

According to the official directive, the decision was taken in a meeting of the Deans of Faculties, Principal of Colleges polytechnics and other functionaries of the university under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor, held on July 9, 2020, to discuss the matter relating to the conduct of examinations.

Accordingly, the Vice-Chancellor has accorded approval for the payment of Rs 1000 to each teacher who will participate in conducting the online examinations 2020. The remuneration for evaluating the students will be given separately as per the rules.

Recently, in a revised notification, the University Grants Commission has asked the colleges and universities across the country to conduct the final year examinations by September-end.

In the wake of increasing cases due to coronavirus outbreak, the decision was taken by the UGC ensuring the safety and security of students and teachers during Covid-19 crisis.

"Universities were approached to inform the status of the conduct of the examination. Response received from 818 Universities (121 Deemed Universities, 291 Private Universities, 51 Central Universities and 355 State Universities). Out of the 818 Universities, 603 Universities have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct," the UGC said.