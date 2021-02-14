AMU Medical College Forms Anti-Ragging Committee

  • Home
Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) formed a 16-member anti-ragging committee for its Faculty of Medicine to deal with complaints of ragging and harassment.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 14, 2021 5:09 pm IST

New Delhi:

Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) formed a 16-member anti-ragging committee for its Faculty of Medicine to deal with complaints of ragging and harassment. The committee will be operating in accordance with Medical Council of India (MCI) anti-ragging rules.

As per the MCI notification, a fine of Rs 1 Lakh will be imposed for any ragging incident in JNMC. Prof R Bhargava, Dean, Faculty of Medicine said that in case of any untoward incident, the college will have to pay the decided fine to the authority designated by the government.

The anti-ragging committee will include Principal of JNMC, Principal of Dr ZA Dental College, Principal of Para-Medical college or College of Nursing, Prof SH Arif, Chairman, Department of Pathology, Prof Naiyer Asif, faculty, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Prof Shaheen, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Prof ND Gupta, Department of Periodontics, Prof S Mobashir, Yunus, Department of Anatomy, Prof Sangeeta Singhal, Department of Physiology, Prof M Athar Ansari, Department of Community Medicine, Prof Moinuddin, Department of Biochemistry), Dr Zia Siddiqui, Department of Ophthalmology, Dr Mohd Kaleem Khan, Department of Forensic Medicine, Dr Masood H Khan, Department of Oral Pathology, Dr Pamela J Shalini, College of Nursing, and Dr Rizwan Ahmad, Para-medical college.

AMU has formed different anti-ragging committees for each of its departments.

