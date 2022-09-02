AMU Entrance Exam Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, Download Merit List Here

AMU Entrance Exam Result 2022 Out

AMU Entrance Result 2022: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has declared the AMU entrance examination results 2022 for various undergraduate (UG) programmes. The students can check the AMU entrance result for BA LLB, BTech, BSc and BCom programmes on the official website- amu.ac.in. The university has released the roll number wise merit list of candidates who have qualified the AMU entrance exam 2022.

Along with the AMU entrance examination results, the university has also release the chance memo list and special category lists for admission process. The memo list contains the roll number and ranks of successful candidates shortlisted for admission. While the special category list constains the roll number and ranks of candidates eligible for admissions under special category. The Shortlisted candidates are eligible for AMU counselling and admission procedure. The university will release the detailed counselling schedule on the official website of the controller of examinations soon.

AMU Entrance Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- amu.ac.in Click on the 'AMU Entrance Exam Result' link Click on the desired course result link The AMU entrance examination result PDF will be displayed Download it and print a copy for further reference.

Direct Link: AMU Entrance Results 2022