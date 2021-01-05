AMU Entrance Exam 2020: Result declared At Official Website

Aligarh Muslim University has declared the results for AMU entrance exam 2020 today at its official website amucontrollerexams.com. The entrance exam result consists of the candidates’ roll number and rank and can be downloaded in PDF format for further use. Results have been declared separately for different AMU faculties. Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Management Studies and Research, Faculty of Social Sciences, and Faculty of Senior Secondary Schools and Diploma in Engineering have declared their respective AMU entrance exam results.

Direct link for Faculty of Agricultural Sciences merit list

Direct link for Faculty of Management Studies and Research merit list

Direct link for Faculty of Social Sciences

Direct link for Faculty of Medicine merit list - girls

Direct link for Faculty of Medicine merit list - boys

Direct link for Faculty of Senior Secondary Schools and Diploma in Engineering merit list- boys

Direct link for Faculty of Senior Secondary Schools and Diploma in Engineering merit list- girls





Steps to download AMU Entrance Exam 2020 result

Visit the official website amucontrollerexams.com

Click on Results of Admission Tests 2020-21 under the Admissions tab

A table of admission results will be displayed in which the word new will be flashing against the name of the faculties for which the result has been declared. Few faculties have declared the result of multiple entrance exams for different streams.

The admission list displays the roll number of qualifying candidates. It also gives a list of waiting candidates who would be given a chance in case any seats are left vacant after round 1.

Candidates can download the result sheet in a PDF format.

A separate AMU merit list 2020 has been released for the reserved candidates.

Selected AMU 2020 candidates will be notified about the counselling procedure later in a separate notification and through personal emails.

Round two of AMU counselling 2020 will be conducted in case any seats are left vacant in round 1. Thus, the waiting list candidates must also follow the official website for further admission process.