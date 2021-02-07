AMU Conducts Webinar On ‘Indian Constitution, Idea Of India’

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) discussed about Indian constitution in a webinar organised by the Law Society, Faculty of Law, Aligarh Muslim University on February 4, 2021. Various experts took part in the event who explained the rights provided to all the Indian citizens under the constitution and the intellectual foundations of the modern Indian state.

Prof Mohibul Haque, Department of Political Science attended the webinar as the chief guest. Talking about the relevance of unity in diversity, Prof Haque quoted Article 29 and Article 30 as he said that these articles ensure us a society which is free of discrimination and mandates minorities with rights and to establish education institutions.

He emphasised on the need for every citizen to follow their duties as he said, “It is our duty as responsible citizens to abide by the laws and carry out our duties. Similarly, knowledge of our fundamental rights is important”.

Prof Nawab Ali Khan, Chairman, Department of Commerce, Prof M Shakeel Ahmed Samdani, Dean, Faculty of Law, and Prof Mohd Nasir, faculty member, Department of Law also attended the virtual event.

Prof Khan who inaugurated the event spoke about the Rights to Equality, freedom, religion, culture, and education among others.

Prof Ahmed addressed the attendees as he spoke about the various difficulties faced by the drafters while forming the Indian constitution.

Various lawyers and academicians from the UK, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Iran and Bangladesh took part in the online seminar.

In January, AMU had marked 100 years of its foundation in the form of month-long centenary celebrations as part of which it buried a time capsule consisting of historical documents and chronicles covering the history of the University and conducted several online seminars.