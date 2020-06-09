  • Home
  • Education
  • AMU To Conduct Online Open Book Exams For Final Semester

AMU To Conduct Online Open Book Exams For Final Semester

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to conduct online open book exams for all final semester papers of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, according to a spokesman of the university.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 9, 2020 1:06 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Education Ministry, Rotary To Collaborate For Audio-Visual Content In Hindi
“Our Priority Is Safety And Security Of Students And Teachers”: HRD Minister
Utricularia Kamarudeenii: Carnivorous Plant Found In Kerala Named After Environmentalist
COVID-19: HRD Minister Announces Meeting Of State Education Secretaries
Punjab Technical University Asks Final-year Students To Choose Offline Or Online Exam
Creativity Can't Be Transferred Through Online Classes: Former ISRO Chief K Kasturirangan
AMU To Conduct Online Open Book Exams For Final Semester
The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to conduct online open book exams for all final semester papers
Aligarh:

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has decided to conduct online open book exams for all final semester papers of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, according to a spokesman of the university.

However, a section of the teaching staff has voiced concern over the idea of online exams, contending that the method is "discriminatory and flawed". The AMU's decision follows the Delhi University's move to hold open book exams.

An AMU spokesman said, "Final semester examinations for UG and PG classes will be held after July 10 and the schedule will be announced shortly. It has also been decided that those papers of the first semester which had not been held earlier will also be conducted through the same manner between July 5 and 10".

Following the decision, a section of teachers have written a letter to the Vice Chancellor. In the letter, teachers' elected representative to the university's executive committee, Professor Aftab Alam, said the decision to hold online exams violates the statutes of the institution and any decision to hold online exams has to be preceded by certain mandated procedures.

The letter points out that all students may not have proper access to Internet facilities in the present scenario. Meanwhile, all university offices, which reopened on Monday, reported full attendance. Employees, who are senior citizens or those who reside in coronavirus containment areas, have been exempted from attending office.

Click here for more Education News
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COMEDK To Release Admit Card For COMEDK UGET And COMEDK Uni-Gauge On June 20; Exam On June 27
COMEDK To Release Admit Card For COMEDK UGET And COMEDK Uni-Gauge On June 20; Exam On June 27
HPBOSE 10th Result: How To Check
HPBOSE 10th Result: How To Check
Tuition Fees Halved In Government-Run Schools of Meghalaya
Tuition Fees Halved In Government-Run Schools of Meghalaya
Madhya Pradesh Class 12th Board Exam Resume
Madhya Pradesh Class 12th Board Exam Resume
COVID-19: Kerala CM Urges Union Health Minister To Allow Candidates For AIIMS Exam To Get Centres Within State
COVID-19: Kerala CM Urges Union Health Minister To Allow Candidates For AIIMS Exam To Get Centres Within State
.......................... Advertisement ..........................