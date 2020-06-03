AMU to conduct final semester examinations in online open-book mode

After Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has also now come up with the decision to conduct online Open-Book Examination (OBE) for all final semester undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The previous semester, term or year backlog papers will also be held through this alternative mode, according to notification issued by the Registrar, Abdul Hamid (IPS) and the Controller of Examination, Mujib Ullah Zuberi.

The decision to conduct exams in OBE format was decided in an online consultative meeting of Deans of faculties, Principals of Colleges and Polytechnics and other functionaries of the university in view of the COVID19 situation and potential threat to the health and safety of the students, especially those coming from other states and union territories, a statement from the varsity said on Wednesday.

The online open-book final semester examination will be held after July 10, 2020, while the backlog previous semester examinations through this mode will be held from July 5-10, 2020.

Further details of the online examinations including dates will be communicated by the Office of the Controller of Examination later.

All the students have been advised to make prior arrangements for online examination facilities at their respective places of residence, the statement said.

The summer vacations for teachers will be observed from June 15-30, 2020 and teachers planning to proceed on vacations have been requested to submit the sessional marks and the question paper of the course which they are teaching including backlog or arrear papers, the statement said.

The notice further said that that due to COVID19, the University will 'not reopen before August 1, 2020' and the students should not make their travel plans back to Aligarh until informed accordingly through the university websites www.amucontrollerexams.com or www.amu.ac.in.

The dining halls will be closed from June 15 and the varsity has sked the students residing in hostels to proceed to their homes.

“The university administration will also help them in every way possible. However, if any student is unable to go for any genuine reasons, University administration will help in facilitating dining facilities to them”, according to the notice.

Meanwhile, according to a separate notification made by Prof Asfar Ali Khan, Director, Directorate of School Education, AMU, the remaining examination of Class 10 and 12 of the year 2020, conducted by AMU Board of Secondary and Senior Secondary Education, will be held in online mode during July 5-20, 2020.

The schedule of the online examination will be notified by the Controller of Examination at least 15 days before the commencement of examination. Students have been advised to make prior arrangement for online examination facilities at their residence.

The notice further says that AMU schools and hostels/boarding houses will not reopen for students before August 1, 2020 and the summer vacation schedule and responsibilities for school teachers will be the same as the university faculty.