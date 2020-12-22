AMU Centenary Celebration Live Updates: Prime Minister To Address Faculty, Students
AMU Centenary Celebration Live Updates: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will host its online centenary celebration today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the AMU centenary celebration at 10 am today via video conferencing.
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will host its online centenary celebration today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the AMU centenary celebration at 10 am today via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp during the event. This is the first time PM Modi will participate in a programme of the university.
Along with PM Modi, the Chancellor of the University Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will also be present on the occasion.
“AMU became a University in 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University. MAO College was set up in 1877 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan,” the PMO statement released on Monday, December 21 said.
Live updates
Hon'ble PM of India Shri @narendramodi Ji will be celebrating with us the 100 golden years of @AMUofficialPRO tomorrow at 10 AM. I & @DrRPNishank Ji will also be attending the event, tune in to my page & join us #live. pic.twitter.com/M5gxVcDWVU— Sanjay Dhotre (@SanjayDhotreMP) December 21, 2020
Buildings in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been illuminated for its centenary celebrations. Speaking to ANI, AMU Public Relations Officer (PRO) Omar Saleem Peerzada said, "A centenary celebration is a landmark event in the history of any university. We are celebrating this event following all protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are webinars, seminars and symposiums going on."
"Moreover the landmark buildings and administrative block of the Univesity besides several gates are being decorated with lights depicting the rich and unique heritage of the University," he said.
We extend our gratitude @SanjayDhotreMP @DrRPNishank @PMOIndia @ProfTariqManso1 @EduMinOfIndia https://t.co/NH6haQedAa— Aligarh Muslim University (@AMUofficialPRO) December 22, 2020
AMU spokesman, earlier on December 1, said the online centenary celebration of the Aligarh Muslim University might include the virtual release of a coffee table book depicting the pictorial history of the university.
