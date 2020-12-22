AMU Centenary Celebration Live Updates: Prime Minister To Address Faculty, Students

  • Home
Live

AMU Centenary Celebration Live Updates: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will host its online centenary celebration today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the AMU centenary celebration at 10 am today via video conferencing.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 22, 2020 9:47 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will host its online centenary celebration today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the AMU centenary celebration at 10 am today via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp during the event. This is the first time PM Modi will participate in a programme of the university.

Along with PM Modi, the Chancellor of the University Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will also be present on the occasion.

“AMU became a University in 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University. MAO College was set up in 1877 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan,” the PMO statement released on Monday, December 21 said.

Live updates

AMU Centenary Celebration Live Updates: Aligarh Muslim University will host its online centenary celebration today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the AMU centenary celebration at 10 am today via video conferencing.

09:47 AM IST
Dec. 22, 2020



09:45 AM IST
Dec. 22, 2020

Buildings in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been illuminated for its centenary celebrations. Speaking to ANI, AMU Public Relations Officer (PRO) Omar Saleem Peerzada said, "A centenary celebration is a landmark event in the history of any university. We are celebrating this event following all protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are webinars, seminars and symposiums going on."

"Moreover the landmark buildings and administrative block of the Univesity besides several gates are being decorated with lights depicting the rich and unique heritage of the University," he said.

09:44 AM IST
Dec. 22, 2020

09:21 AM IST
Dec. 22, 2020

AMU spokesman, earlier on December 1, said the online centenary celebration of the Aligarh Muslim University might include the virtual release of a coffee table book depicting the pictorial history of the university.

09:11 AM IST
Dec. 22, 2020

AMU Hosts Centenary Celebrations Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University today at 10 am via video conferencing.

