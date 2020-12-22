AMU Centenary Celebration Live Updates: Prime Minister To Address Faculty, Students

AMU Centenary Celebration Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Students

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will host its online centenary celebration today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the AMU centenary celebration at 10 am today via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp during the event. This is the first time PM Modi will participate in a programme of the university.

Along with PM Modi, the Chancellor of the University Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will also be present on the occasion.

“AMU became a University in 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University. MAO College was set up in 1877 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan,” the PMO statement released on Monday, December 21 said.