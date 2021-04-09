AMU Cancels Entrance Exam Due To COVID Surge

AMU entrance exam 2021 has been cancelled.

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has cancelled the entrance examinations scheduled from June 20 to July 11. “In view of resurgence of COVID0-19 pandemic, the admission test schedule for the session 2021-22 stands withdrawn,” the official notification read.

“Fresh schedule for admission tests for the session 2021-22 will be notified in the due course of time,” it added.

The university will release a new time table on the official site, amucontrollerexams.com.

In the latest notification, AMU also has advised students to leave the hostels and return back to their homes. “Due to rising cases of COVID-19 across India, the situation has become alarming and there is a danger of epidemic occurring in hostels also. Therefore, all the students are advised to leave the hostels and go to their respective homes,” the notification read.

“The students are advised to continue classes and research work in online mode,” it added.

AMU, on April 5, has issued revised COVID-19 guidelines urging all the employees over 45 years of age to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The varsity has also asked all the teachers, students, and employees to wear a mask in offices, schools, colleges, libraries, departments, offices and centres.

The entry of all the non-university staff including vendors inside the campus has been restricted and it has been clarified that “violation of the protocols will be dealt with strictly as per government guidelines and university rules”.