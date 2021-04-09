AMU Cancels Entrance Exam Due To COVID Surge

Due to a surge in COVID cases across the state, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has cancelled the entrance examinations scheduled from June 20 to July 11. The university will release a new time table on the official site, amucontrollerexams.com.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 9, 2021 9:32 am IST

RELATED NEWS

AMU 2020: Aligarh Muslim University Revises Entrance Exam Schedule; Check Details
Coronavirus: AMU Admission Tests Suspended
NTA UPCET 2021: Five Things Students Should Know About The Exam
UP Board Exam Date 2021 Revised; Check New Schedule For Classes 10, 12 Here
SSLC, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Exams Begin In Kerala
Uttar Pradesh Board Revises Classes 10, 12 Exam Dates
AMU Cancels Entrance Exam Due To COVID Surge
AMU entrance exam 2021 has been cancelled.
New Delhi:

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has cancelled the entrance examinations scheduled from June 20 to July 11. “In view of resurgence of COVID0-19 pandemic, the admission test schedule for the session 2021-22 stands withdrawn,” the official notification read.

“Fresh schedule for admission tests for the session 2021-22 will be notified in the due course of time,” it added.

The university will release a new time table on the official site, amucontrollerexams.com.

In the latest notification, AMU also has advised students to leave the hostels and return back to their homes. “Due to rising cases of COVID-19 across India, the situation has become alarming and there is a danger of epidemic occurring in hostels also. Therefore, all the students are advised to leave the hostels and go to their respective homes,” the notification read.

“The students are advised to continue classes and research work in online mode,” it added.

AMU, on April 5, has issued revised COVID-19 guidelines urging all the employees over 45 years of age to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The varsity has also asked all the teachers, students, and employees to wear a mask in offices, schools, colleges, libraries, departments, offices and centres.

The entry of all the non-university staff including vendors inside the campus has been restricted and it has been clarified that “violation of the protocols will be dealt with strictly as per government guidelines and university rules”.

Click here for more Education News
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COVID-19: AMU Advises Students In Hostels To Return Home
COVID-19: AMU Advises Students In Hostels To Return Home
JEE Main: SVNIT Surat Cut-Off From Last Year
JEE Main: SVNIT Surat Cut-Off From Last Year
Online Classes, Open Book Exams: BHU Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines
Online Classes, Open Book Exams: BHU Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Issues COVID-19 Guidelines For Students, Staff
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Issues COVID-19 Guidelines For Students, Staff
NTA UPCET 2021: Five Things Students Should Know About The Exam
NTA UPCET 2021: Five Things Students Should Know About The Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................