AMU Answer Key For B.Tech Programme Released @ Amucontrollerexams.com

Aligarh Muslim University has released the AMU answer key for B.Tech programme on its official website amucontrollerexams.com. All the candidates will be required to login using their user name and password in order to access the answer key of AMUEEE 2020.

AMU answer key consists of the correct answers to the questions asked in the entrance examination. In case a candidate is unsatisfied with the answers displayed, he/she can raise objections against the provisional AMUEEE answer key 2020 by December 4, 2020.

The correct answers have to be compared to the responses recorded by the candidates in the examination.

Once the authorities check the objections raised by all the candidates, the final answer key of AMUEEE 2020 will be released.

AMUEEE Answer Key 2020: How To Download

Go to the official website of AMUEEE 2020- amucontrollerexams.com

Click on the B.Tech answer key link

A list of courses corresponding to their links will appear

Click on the link next to B.Tech course

Login using the username and password

The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key as a pdf file

AMUEEE Answer Key 2020: How To Raise Objections