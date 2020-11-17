AMU Answer Key 2020 Released At Amucontrollerexams.com; Direct Link

Aligarh Muslim University has released the AMU Answer Key 2020 on the official website- amucontrollerexams.com for departmental test courses and admission test courses. Candidates who have appeared for admission test programmes such as MSc Biotechnology, BSc Agriculture, BA Hons. Foreign Languages and MSW.

Candidates can visit the official website of AMU to check the AMU entrance exam answer key 2020. The answer key has been released in the form of a PDF.

Direct Link

The AMU answer key has the correct answers to the questions asked in the examinations. Candidates can raise the objections regarding the AMU answer key within the time period given, in case of any discrepancy. After considering the objections raised, the final answer key will be released on the official website of AMU.

AMU Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of Aligarh Muslim University

Step 2: Click on the Answer Key link provided

Step 3: Click on the link for the different subjects and check your answers

Aligarh Muslim University entrance test is being conducted from November 1 to December 5.